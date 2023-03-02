Pastor's Column

It is written, “My house shall be a house of prayer,” but you have made it a den of robbers. Luke 19:46 ESV.
During the last week of Jesus’ earthly life, we don’t know much about what Jesus did. It is reported that He went to the Temple, overturned the tables of the money-changers and declared, “It is written, ‘My house shall be a house of prayer,’ but you have made it a den of robbers.” Luke 19:46 ESV. The next day, He possibly went to the Mount of Olives, sharing more of His teachings, but with each moment, His earthly clock was ticking down. Even while being in the midst others, He was vibrantly alone, experiencing things uniquely from His perspective, nearing the death only He could die.
Maybe there are times when you’ve felt vibrantly alone, looking quite alive on the outside, but dying on the inside nonetheless, alone on a journey only you can walk. When we’re experiencing these journeys, people may try to encourage us, saying, “I’ve been there, too. I know just how you feel!” We appreciate their effort, yet think, “No, you don’t know how I feel.” It’s a unique journey I walk vibrantly alone, and Jesus was on such a journey during His last days.
Jesus yearned for the support of others around Him and needed their presence. Yet, they couldn’t do what He was about to do. Only He could die the death planned for Him before the creation of the world, dying in our place as the last Lamb sacrificed for the forgiveness of our sin. Only One, fully God and fully human, could accomplish this feat, and it was on His shoulders to do so. Vibrantly alone, He did!
Know that because He did, we are mercifully forgiven and set free from our own death sentence because of our sin. Because He did, the gates of heaven are now open for all who believe. Because He did, when we are walking on vibrantly alone journeys, we are truly never alone. Our Lord, who walked this journey before us, is with us always! Offer Him grateful thanks and praise, and be blessed by Him on your vibrantly alone days!
Prayer: O my Lord, you did what only you could do, for me and for us all. Because you did, when I am on a journey, only I can walk, I can be assured that you are totally and truly with me. I am so very grateful, and blessed by your constant Presence! In your name I pray. Amen.