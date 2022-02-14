AUDUBON — Ava Matthews, daughter of Jake and Cassandra Matthews of Audubon is “Bananas for Bandanas.” Ava, who is 8-years-old, and a second grader at Audubon Elementary, loves animals and learned how to sew in order to help pets in animal shelters around the area.
It all started last September when Ava and her mother, Cassie, were talking about what they could do to “give back,” in the holiday season.
Her mother had a new sewing machine and fabric and they had the idea to make dog beds, that they could donate to animal shelters.
“The puppies would be so happy,” Ava thought.
“(Ava) is like the biggest animal lover,” Cassie said, “She’ll see a stray cat or dog and want to bring it home.” When visiting animal shelters, Cassie said Ava would “oooh and ahhh” over all the puppies and kittens, and always wanted to bring them home.
Her mother taught her the basics of how to sew and iron the fabric, and Ava was excited about being able to help, and to pick out the fabrics.
Cassie would stand and watch Ava sewing, “She’s pretty careful, she’s definitely still learning, but she likes to pick out the fabric and to iron.”
They found a pattern for a bandana — many pets come back from their groomer sporting a colorful bandana, while others wear a colored handkerchief tied around their neck — but this bandana pattern was special.
It was designed to slip on the dog — or cat — collar, safe and easy to put on. The bandanas are also reversible, giving the pet two looks for the price of one.
Once she was busy sewing, it didn’t take long for friends to start making requests to purchase the bandanas.
That led to the creation of a Facebook page, and Cassie said she reached out to Facebook friends for ideas for a name. Bananas for Bandanas was suggested, and the winner got — of course — a bandana.
They are made as they are ordered, though Ava had made some up to go to Lori’s Flower Shop, special for Valentine’s Day.
They sell for $5 flat, come in sizes from extra small which fits well on cats, to extra large, and are washable.
Cassie said she had reached out on Facebook to friends asking if they had old pillows or pillow cases that would be used to make dog beds; fabric and even baby blankets work as well, she said.
Cassie said they were making so many dog beds, “My dining room is covered in (them),” and they were able to drop some off at Animal Rescue of Carroll as well.
By the beginning of January, Ava and her mother had made 20 bandanas and five dog beds to give to the Harlan Animal Shelter, and then started more for the Animal Rescue of Carroll; and Ava had decided to “open her own business,” selling items at the Farmer’s Market this summer.
Ava’s project didn’t go unnoticed even as far away as Council Bluffs, where radio station 89.7 The River has a special program called “Kids Who Rock.”
The station asks for nominations of “Kids Who Rock” whether that’s a brother or sister, son or daughter, neighbor or even a complete stranger — they ask who the “Kid” is and why “they rock,” and on Fridays at 9:20 a.m. they announce the winner.
In this case, Ava’s grandmother nominated her, and on Jan. 28 Ava was chosen and the announcement was played in her classroom that day: “Congrats to this week’s Kid Who Rocks, Ava Matthews of Audubon! Ava learned how to sew so she could make beds and bandanas for pets. She started selling her bandanas so she would be able to get more fabric to make even more beds to be donated to local animal shelters! So far she’s donated 10 beds and 20 bandanas! If you want to support her, you can learn more at Bananas For Bandanas. For all the awesome things she’s done, she’s invited to a HUGE video game party at Omaha Virtual Reality and getting a River Prize pack!”
Her mother said Ava was so surprised and overwhelmed she cried.
And while she was surprised by the recognition, Ava hoped her project would inspire other kids to come up with their own projects to give back.