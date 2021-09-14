AUDUBON - Voters were in agreement, voting to approve School Board Member Anne Bomstad Miller continuing to fill a vacancy term ending 2023 at a special election held Tuesday night.
According to unofficial results on Tuesday, Sept. 14, three absentee voters were cast for Miller, and 115 precinct votes, for a total of 118.
There were nine write-in votes. A total of 127 total votes were cast.
Miller had been appointed to fill an at-large seat, vacant after previous board member Joni Madsen left the board to take a teaching position in the district. Madsen teaches English.
Miller did some grant writing for the district and also taught in the district.