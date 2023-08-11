The C & M Class of 1973 held its 50th Class Reunion on July 15 at Main Street Bar and Grill in Massena. Class members enjoyed a meal and socialized. Three former teachers, Leland Anderson, Gyale Yearous-Anstey and Hershal Owen, joined class members at the reunion.
C & M Class of 1973 holds 50th Reunion
Jennifer Nichols
