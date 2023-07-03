Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors visit new restaurant concept

On Thursday, June 29, the Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visited a new restaurant in Atlantic, That’s So ATEies, to celebrate their new restaurant concept with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The Ambassadors had the opportunity to learn about their process of rebranding, re-opening and the inspiration behind the restaurant’s new theme.
Jake Weitzel, owner of the newly opened restaurant, shared about why he decided to revamp the previous restaurant, Weitzel’s, which closed in 2022 after being in business for nine years. Previously, Weitzel’s had run into staffing issues and Jake shared that he felt the need to change things up and try out something new. The idea for a new restaurant concept was inspired in part by Weitzel’s sister, who suggested a decade-themed restaurant. That’s So ATEies features different aspects of the 1980s that are meant to create nostalgia for patrons.
Jake’s dream of owning his own restaurant began when he came back to Atlantic to visit family and realized one of the long-time diners in Atlantic was closing. Thanks to prior restaurant industry experience while living in both Atlantic and Kansas City, Jake was knowledgeable in creating a new and unique menu for his new concept. The new menu offers something for everyone, such as a variety of gluten-free and vegetarian options, home-made family recipes, as well as weekly specials and monthly featured burgers. That’s So ATEies also provides a party room for guests that can seat around 70 guests.
To learn more about That’s So ATEies, visit their Facebook page, That’s So ATEies, or call (712) 243-7090. The restaurant is located at 1904 East 7th Street in Atlantic and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.