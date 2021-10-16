On Saturday Oct. 23 at 9 a.m., join the Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department at Sunnyside Park for a leisurely bike ride around the City of Atlantic. The ride will start and end at Sunnyside Park and is about 9.5 miles, but it is broken into six stages and goes around all the different parks in Atlantic. Come do all the stages or just do a few. Come enjoy great conversation and learn more about the great things happening in the area. There will be local organizations along the route showcasing many upcoming events. Come see what all the fun is about! Want to join, but don’t have a bike? The Parks and Recreation Department has bikes and helmets to use free of charge. For more information, contact the Parks and Rec Office at (712) 243-3542.
Atlantic, IA
