Owner’s journey to Simply Hair

ATLANTIC – Growing up, Liz Denney had an interest in working with hair.
“I had some family members (whose hair I cut), and they just encouraged me to (keep doing it as I got older),” she said.
She attended the Stuart School in Beauty in Council Bluffs, and then worked at Hair By Stuart. Denney said she didn’t really set out to own her own business, but she felt after she worked there for 15 years, she gained enough experience and clients to go out on her own. In 1997, she opened Simply Hair.
The business is located at 11 West Fifth Street, and she offers haircuts, hair coloring, perms and some nail services. She was able to rent space in her business to two other women to do the same thing.
She said the business is typically open from 8 in the morning until 8 in the evening from Tuesday to Friday, and on Saturday from 8 in the morning until anytime between noon and 3 p.m. It really depends on what clients they have scheduled each day, because the majority of their work is made by appointments. However, they will try to accommodate walk-ins if they can.
Denney said customers can call 243-3626 to make an appointment, and said she doesn’t accept credit or debit cards for payment because she doesn’t want to pass on costs to customers that come with their use.
She said her favorite part of working in the business is how she makes people feel.
“Making other people feel good about themselves is what makes me feel good about myself,” she said. “It gives you a lift to know that you made someone feel better about themselves.”