The XiBetaPhi sorority is selling wreaths and other Christmas greenery. Profits from this event will go to the Cass County Library Association's sponsorship of Dolly Parton's "Imagination Library." This program gives children from birth to 5 years old two books per month. This is county-wide project, free to parents.
Purchase options include assorted decorated wreaths, sprays, tabletop trees with lights and decorations, and a decorated candlelight centerpiece. These may also be purchased to be sent out of town. Those who are interested in placing an order should contact Christi Garrett by Friday, Oct. 29 at 243-2814.