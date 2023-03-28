Presenting the Colors

This picture was from a previous Fourth of July in Exira. That day thunderstorms rolled through the area earlier in the day but cleared out in time for the parade.

EXIRA - It’s a community event that draws people - many former residents, former alumni and others - from all over, for the annual parade and other activities. The celebration stretches over a number of days, and has been going on for over 150 years, so it’s not a surprise that organizers start early, and that others participating and supporting the event are looking forward to finding out all about the celebration as early as they can.

