EXIRA - It’s a community event that draws people - many former residents, former alumni and others - from all over, for the annual parade and other activities. The celebration stretches over a number of days, and has been going on for over 150 years, so it’s not a surprise that organizers start early, and that others participating and supporting the event are looking forward to finding out all about the celebration as early as they can.
Exira Community Club to hold Fourth of July Kick Off
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
