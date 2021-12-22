Letters to Santa- from Exira-EHK students
Ms. Schrier's class
Dear Santa,
My name is Bree Rasmussen. I am 6 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most- Unicorn and make up.
Dear Santa,
My name is Gray Inman. I am 6 years old. I have been good sometimes. What I wish for most -dolls.
Dear Santa,
My name is Barrett Smith. I am 5 years old. I have been good all the time, What I wish for most - spiderman.
Dear Santa,
My name is Owen Glade. I am 5 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most - lambrogini.
Dear Santa,
My name is Hailey Young. I am 5 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most - $10,000.
Dear Santa,
My name is Ryker Williams. I am 5 years old. I have been good sometimes. Wish I wish for most - $2 billion.
Dear Santa,
My name is David Uren. I am 5 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most - dock car.
Dear Santa,
My name is Evelyn Petersen. I am 5 years old. I have been good all the time, What I wish for most - unicorn.
Dear Santa,
My name is Brantlee Smith. I am 6 years old. I have been good once in a while. What I wish for most - shark.
Dear Santa,
My name is Grayson Akers. I am 6 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most - football.
Dear Santa,
My name is Keeliegh Phifer. I am 6 years old. I have been good sometimes.
What I wish for most - doll.
Dear Santa,
My name is Teagan Partridge. I am 5 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most - Rocky Car.
Letters to Santa from Atlantic students
By Mrs. Bartz’s Class
Alexis Stone– Dear Santa, I want a fake fishing rod to fake going fishing because I lost my fish from my other one. I also want new school shoes that are pink, and a special toy unicorn with a leash that says random things and that is it.
Ashton Wood– Dear Santa, I want an electric scooter and a computer so I can play games. I want an electric bike so I can ride my bike to school.
Audrey Millican– Dear Santa, I want a rainbow unicorn and a unicorn book because I like unicorns a lot. I also want a real cat and it’s going to be a cute one.
Avery Griffen – Dear Santa, I want a robot because my robot died and it won’t charge up. I want a toy horse that I can sit on a drive all by itself and I can turn it. That is all I want from Santa.
Carson Swanson- Dear Santa, I would like goojitzu action figures, pokemon cards, and an imaginative bat cave.
Chailey Messing– Dear Santa, I either want a blue cat or a rainbow. I have saw these rainbow dolls at Walmart and I really want those. There are some mermaid Barbie dolls and a Panda that is part kangaroo that has surprise babies in its pouch that I also want.
Gabrielle Clark – Dear Santa, I want a make-up set, baby doll stuff, and the last thing I want is money to be rich.
Izzy Harter– Dear Santa, I want a dog that has a leash and a human can hold it. Whenever you press a button the dog can move and walk.
Jericho Petersen– Dear Santa, I want some big pokemon cards. I want a lego Pikachu and I even want a lego Evee. That’s it.
Lincoln Kite – Dear Santa, I want a phone, a phone case, a baby yoda stand with an Alexa, and light saber.
Lucas Wilson– Dear Santa, I want Lego trains and the houses that go with it because they are so cool.
Madilynn Earley– Dear Santa, I want a Barbie with a mermaid tail that glows up and a glow in the dark Pop-It. I also want my own tablet so I can play games on it and I want a toy phone.
Melanie Garcia-Alvayero– Dear Santa, I want for Christmas a Minnie Mouse telephone, and a hair styling playset. I also want some Barbie’s with clothes and a Barbie house with a pool slide that’s already built because it will take my parents one hour to build it. I want some baby Barbies too with swimsuits.
Melba Buliche– Dear Santa, I want Christmas clothes and Christmas lights. I also want toy babies to play with.
River Seffron– Dear Santa, I want an electric scooter so I can ride it to school and a phone to watch YouTube on. I also want the rarest pokemon cards. I really need a t.v.
Ryleigh Bowen–Dear Santa, I want a skate board because I never did that before. I also want toy babies to play with. I want a new phone because I broke mine and a rainbow case. My dog ruined my pop-it bracelet so I want a new pink and blue one.
Sawyer Drake– Dear Santa, I want all of the GX and VX pokemon cards because they are really rare. I also want a phone so I have something to play games on, and all of the bay blades.
Teagan Anderson– Dear Santa, I want a dirt bike, and a real bunny because they are so cute.
Theodore Asthon– Dear Santa, I want an unspeakable plushie, bendie tubes, a PS5, and a set of waffle blocks that are like the ones at school. I also want my own phone and a thousand pokemon cards.
Tynlee Hendrikson– Dear Santa, I want color change Barbie and Cheez-Its, because I love Cheez-Its. I also want a real cat that is gray.
Zariah Lucero– Dear Santa, I want a computer so I can call my friends, not strangers. I want games on it and I want pictures of my mom, dad, grandma, and me. I want a gumball machine and I will share the gumballs with my family. I want a real baby sister.
Myesam Maras – Dear Santa, I want a real cat, with food and a bed for him.