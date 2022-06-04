AUDUBON — There will be one open county supervisor seat on the General Election ballot, but there is a race on the Republican ballot for a supervisor position, held by Gary VanAernam, who chose not to run for re-election. On the primary ballot on Tuesday, Republican voters will have a choice between former supervisor, Todd Nelsen and newcomer Heath Hansen. There are no Democratic supervisor candidates on the ballot.
Todd Nelsen has served on the board of supervisors for 16 years. “I remember saying in my first interview that I had a ‘sincere desire’ to do my part,” he said.
As he learned more about being a supervisor, he found that “(he) enjoyed the job, but the one negative was finding time for the job. Now that I am no longer farming full-time, I have more time,” he said, looking back at why he had chosen to leave the board, and then decided to come back this year, to run again.
When asked what he thought the county’s biggest challenge was, he said, “I have always thought the biggest challenge was providing the services that are expected and needed with Audubon County’s relatively low assessed value.”
As a former supervisor, Nelsen said he had enjoyed working with the other supervisors, “to arrive at the best decision,” but also enjoyed working with the engineer/secondary roads to get the most out of the tax dollars available,” to the county.
Heath Hansen is running for the supervisor seat and has not held an elected office previously.
“I decided to run as an opportunity to serve the community,” he said. “I’m raising my family in Audubon County and want to do all I can to keep it a wonderful place.”
He currently serves as the pastor at the Audubon Church of Christ, and at the Irwin Christian Church, and is a private security contractor.
When it came to the biggest challenge the county faces, he said he thought, “Our county’s north-south divide is a big issue.”
“Being able to work together and communicate our needs. When all parts of the county prosper, we all do better,” he added. “Furthermore, I would like to foster better relationships within the courthouse to improve communication and the work environment.”
The Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, June 7 and four openings for county positions will be on the ballot: one supervisor along with treasurer, recorder and attorney.
Absentee ballots may still be voted in the Auditor’s Office during business hours through 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6. The auditor’s office will also be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.
On election day, polls are open statewide from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The north half of the county votes at the Audubon Agri-hall on the Audubon County Fairgrounds, while the southern half of the county votes at the Exira Event Center.
The General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 this year.
Candidates on the Ballot Recap:
One supervisor seat is up for re-election. Gary VanAernam (Republican) is the incumbent, but is not running. Republican candidates on the ballot are Heath Hansen (Republican), and Todd M. Nelsen (Republican). There are no Democratic candidates.
The treasurer’s seat is also up and Deb Campbell (Democrat) is the incumbent. There is no Republican candidate.
The recorder’s seat is up, and Miranda Bills (Democrat) is the incumbent. There is no Republican candidate.
The attorney’s seat is up, and Chris Swensen (Democrat) is the incumbent. There is no Republican candidate.
Also on the ballot for Republicans:
For U.S. Senator — Jim Carlin and Chuck Grassley
For U.S. Representative, District 4 — Randy Feenstra
For Governor — Kim Reynolds
For Secretary of State — Paul D. Pate
For Auditor of State — Todd Halbur and Mary Ann Hanusa
For Treasurer of State — Roby Smith
For Secretary of Agriculture — Mike Naig
For Attorney General — Brenna Bird
For State Senator District 6 — Jason Schultz
For State Representative District 11 — Brian Best
Also on the ballot for Democrats:
For U.S. Senator — Abby Finkenauer, Michael Franken and Glenn Hurst
For U.S. Representative, District 4 — Ryan Melton
For Governor — Deidre DeJear
For Secretary of State — Joel Miller and Eric Van Lancker
For Auditor of State — Rob Sand
For Treasurer of State — Michael L. Fitzgerald
For Secretary of Agriculture — John Norwood
For Attorney General — Tom Miller
For State Senator District 6 — no candidate
For State Representative District 11 — no candidate
If you have questions, call the Audubon County Auditor’s office at (712) 563-2584 or email them at audcoaud@auduboncountyia.gov.