The Audubon Ag 2 (Soil and Plant Science) classes and FFA members have been evaluating soil and participating in the district and state contests. Every student in the Ag 2 classes participated in the district event. The event is designed to provide the student an opportunity to display their agricultural knowledge and skills in Soils Evaluation. The Soils Evaluation Career Development Event included the evaluation of four soil pits, plus a written exam about soils in Iowa. The scorecard used to judge the soil pits is divided into five parts: Surface Features, Soil Features – The Profile, Land Capability Classification and Productivity Potential, Evaluation of Management Practices, and Sustainability of Soils for Non-Agricultural Uses.
Audubon FFA Competes in Soils Evaluation Career Development Events
