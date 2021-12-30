The Cass County Community Foundation announces that applications are now being accepted from organizations providing charitable services in Cass County. As part of this spring grant cycle, approximately $125,000 is available to support Cass County nonprofit organizations and community projects. The deadline to apply for funds through the online application process is Feb. 1, 2022.
Beginning Dec. 15, application details, a fact sheet, and a link to the application form can be found online by selecting Cass County under County Listing at www.swiowafoundations.org. Applications will only be accepted through the online system.
This cycle of grants is made possible through the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program and is funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license.
Only organizations providing services in Cass County are eligible to apply. They must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support and be an IRS-approved 501©(3) public charity, a local municipality, or a fiscally sponsored project.
The Cass County Community Foundation aims to improve the quality of life in Cass County by supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. The objective of the grant program is to fund projects that will have a lasting impact in Cass County. The Cass County Community Foundation will entertain requests for capital and program support. General operating support will only be considered for extenuating, non-recurring circumstances.
Contact Stacey Goodman (stacey@omahafoundation.org) or Sydney Calcagno (sydney@omahafoundation.org) at 800-794-3458 with application-related questions. All completed grant applications will be considered at the March board meeting, with applicants being notified of funding decisions by the end of March.
The Cass County Advisory Board Members are Chair, Kristi Burg of Massena; Vice Chair, Mark D. Kyhnn, CPA of Atlantic; Secretary/Treasurer, Sue Hunt of Atlantic; Sandy Bierbaum of Griswold; and Gaylord Schelling of Atlantic.