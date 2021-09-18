Avoca – Avoca Main Street, Inc. is once again holding it’s Longest Table event. The chef-hosted, locally-sourced, five-course meal will be held outdoors right in the middle of the town’s main street on Sept. 25. The Avoca Main Street Longest Table event is designed to celebrate the rural city’s agricultural heritage, enhance community fellowship, and recognize the farmers who provide local produce for the seasonal Avoca Main Street Farmers Market. Offered since 2016, the event has been recognized in 2020 by the Iowa Tourism Awards for Best Rural Event and in 2018 by the Main Street Iowa Awards as Exceptional Special Event.
Businesses on the city’s Main Street have provided funds to sponsor tables, and producer partners are providing a portion of their farm product to make the event economical for residents to attend. Tickets are $35 per plate, sold in groups of 4 for $140 per table, and available for purchase online at Brown Paper Tickets (https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5233252) or directly from Avoca Main Street by contacting them at 712-307-0172 or mainstreet@cityofavoca.com.
Chefs James Calkins of Milk & Honey Restaurant in nearby Harlan, is planning and executing the menu for the evening. Milk & Honey sources all of the restaurant’s food from Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
McCarthy Trenching, a contemporary ragtime band out of Omaha, will be providing live entertainment sponsored through a grant by Pottawatomie County Community Foundation. The band is named after an Avoca trenching business owned by the McCarthy family and features musicians Dan McCarthy and James Maakestad.
Happy Hour will begin at the Avoca Legion Hall at 112 N Elm Street beginning at 4 p.m. Weather permitting, we will move to dine outside, this year at many tables, from 5-7 p.m.
The planned menu includes an hors d’eouvres course of country blonde sourdough focaccia with infused oils; a soup course of a tomato base topped with kale and crispy chickpeas; a salad course of greens and crisp apples with a honey vinaigrette; an entrée course of Swedish-style lamb meatballs and mashed potatoes; and a dessert course of hubbard squash custard and pastry.
For more information about Avoca Main Street and the activity in downtown Avoca please contact Amber Mohr, 712-307-0172, mainstreet@cityofavoca.com
For more information about Avoca Main Street and the activity in downtown Avoca please contact Amber Mohr, 712-307-0172, mainstreet@cityofavoca.com
COVID PROTOCAL: We look forward to a delicious, entertaining, and safe event. As in any public place where people are present, there is an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19. This year for your safety and ease of contact tracing, we will be selling tickets in batches of four. There will be 4-top and 8-top tables available (purchase two for an 8-top or multiple for multiple tables). Please coordinate with your friends and family as you plan your ticket purchase, or email mainstreet@cityofavoca.com if you would like to be paired with other diners. In accordance with the guidance and recommendations set forth by the CDC and state officials, we respectfully request that you NOT attend the Longest Table if:
You are feeling sick or experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath
You have been diagnosed with, or believe to have contracted, COVID-19, unless you have had no fever for 72 hours (without use of medicine) and 14 days have passed since symptoms first appeared
You have not been fully vaccinated and have been in contact with an individual diagnosed with COVID-19 within the past 14 days.
