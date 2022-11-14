Trumpeter Swans have visited the Schildberg Quarry for, at least, 23 out of the last 24 winters. The Cass County Conservation Board is asking…When do you think the first Trumpeter Swan will arrive at the Schildberg Quarry? Call in your prediction (by Nov. 22) to the Conservation Board at 712-769-2372, leave a message and return phone number if we are not in. Duplicate dates will not be allowed. For example, if a caller predicts Nov. 25, no one else will be allowed to predict that arrival date. So, call anytime until Nov. 22 to make your prediction! One prediction per family, please. The sponsors of this contest will determine the official arrival of more than six trumpeter swans to Lake 4, and if they arrive before the Nov. 22 no more dates will be taken. The winner will receive a Trumpeter Swan Prize from the Cass County Conservation Board. This contest is only for residents of Cass County.

