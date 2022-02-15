Lawlessness was a part of the early history of Cass County in the late 1800s. Robberies, hangings and murders were committed here just as they were everywhere as folks moved west. One such example is of a body found in 1876 floating in the Turkey River on the Lewis and Atlantic Road. He was not a local resident. There’s more to the story.
Dana Kunze will be reporting on some of those true events on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2 p.m. at the American Legion Memorial Building. Dana has researched these stories through newspapers, and. Cass County history books.
Kunze began his love of research very early in life. He grew up on a farm near Lewis and the Mormon Pioneer Trail. His parents fueled his interest in local, state and national historical sites. He was involved from the beginning with restoration of Hitchcock House. Kunze continues his work to clarify the history of the Underground Railroad and southwest Iowa.
The presentation is sponsored by Atlantic Rock Island Society Enterprise (ARISE) and supported by Atlantic Community Promotion Commission. It is free and open to the public. The American Legion Memorial Building (the Armory) is handicapped accessible. It is located at 201 Poplar Street in Atlantic.