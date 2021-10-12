Produce in the Park Oct. 14: Last Market—Trick-or-Treat!

Oct. 14 is the last Produce in the Park market of the season, so we’re having a little fun. Come Trick-or-Treat at the Park! Costumes are optional, but expect to see some costumes worn by both vendors and visiting community organization representatives at the park—all of whom will be providing a little treat for kids who visit their booths at the park this week.
In addition to trick-or-treating, this week at the market you’ll find fresh local produce, farm favorites, local crafts, and baked goods. When we initially decided to extend our season through the first two weeks in October, as the Market Manager I was skeptical we would have sufficient local produce this time of year to offer the quantity and quality of local food you expect to find at our market. I am happy to report that even in the second week of October, there will be fresh, local produce available at the market.
This week at the market you’ll find ingredients and recipes for Park Pack meals including this week’s Maple Butternut Squash Casserole with pork chops, as well as Un-Stuffed Peppers, Pumpkin Chili, Chicken and Okra Gumbo, Stuffed Spaghetti Squash, Eggs with Potatoes O’Brien, and Stew in a Pumpkin. This week’s Produce in the Park email newsletter features a seven-day menu for eating locally in late October. Sign up for our newsletters at http://www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.
Produce in the Park’s holiday farmers markets have been scheduled for 2021-2022, and you won’t want to miss these fun, festive events. Subscribing to our newsletters is a great way to stay up-to-date on all of our farmers markets.
All 2021-2022 holiday markets will be held at the Cass County Community Center (805 W. 10th Street. Atlantic).
• Harvest Market: Nov. 22 (Monday before Thanksgiving, 3-7 p.m.)
• Christmas Market: Dec. 23 (3-7 p.m.)
• Sweetheart Market: Feb. 12, 2022 (Time TBD)
• Spring Celebration Market: April 16, 2022 (the day before Easter, Time TBD)
Produce in the Park Pumpkin Picks October 14:
Fresh Local Produce: Pie pumpkins, squash, melons, tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, aronia berries, & more!
More farm favorites: pumpkin butter, jams, jellies, and syrups, goat milk soaps, granola, honey, and local meat.
Local Crafts: Soaps, candles, and wax melts in cozy fall scents from Smudge, Bags, jackets, and more from Tracie Lobstein.
Baked goods:
• Kringleman Danish Pastries in fall flavors including pecan
• Sue’s Country Garden baked goods
• Brun Ko Farm pumpkin pies pre-order only (pre-orders are due by noon on Oct. 13 to brunkofarm@gmail.com or 712-249-3187)
Guest Chef: Jennifer from Erickson Foods – samples and recipes of Maple Butternut Squash Casserole
Oct. 14 Park Packs featuring Erickson Foods’ Maple Butternut Squash Casserole: Park Packs can be pre-ordered from Brun Ko Farm at www.brunkofarm.com or purchased from Brun Ko Farm at the market as supplies last. October 14 $15 dollar Park Packs include Erickson Foods’ maple syrup, 2 acorn squash, 1 butternut squash, a pint of picnic peppers, and a pinto of cherry tomatoes. Four Brun Ko Farm pork chops can be purchased for an additional $15 dollars.
Community Organizations at the Market (all are joining in on the trick-or-treat!)
• Atlantic Elks Lodge
• Cass County PROSPER: info. and resources on mental health and mental wellness
• Atlantic Rising
• Cass County Conservation
• Cass County Master Gardeners
• Advanced Services employment services
Entertainment:
• Sarah Selders 4:30-5:25
• Atlantic Rising Update 5:25-5:35
• Lisa Johnston 5:35-6:30
Snack at the Market: kettle corn and fresh-squeezed lemonade, plus a sneak peek at Atlas Atlantic Cinemas’ Holiday Popcorn!
Don’t forget to use WIC Farmers Market Checks, Senior Farmers Market Checks, and Cass County Local Food Policy Council Coupons!
• WIC Farmers Market Checks and Senior Farmers Market Checks expire at the end of October.
• Cass County Local Food Policy Council produce coupons have expiration dates of Sept. 30 on them, but the Cass County Local Food Policy Council will continue to honor these coupons through the end of December 2021. These coupons are accepted at all Produce in the Park markets.
Produce in the Park 2021 October farmers markets are sponsored in part by the Atlantic Elks Lodge, the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank & Trust, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
Stay up to date on the latest with Produce in the Park by signing up for the Produce in the Park newsletter at http://www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com, and following Produce in the Park on Facebook @ProduceInThePark and Instagram @ProduceInTheParkAtlanticIA