Members of St. John's United Church of Christ are holding their God's Portion Dinner and Sale on Sunday, Oct. 2 at the church located one mile south of Lyman. The menu includes roast beef, ham balls, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, assorted salads, pies and desserts, and the meal will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-10 and free for children ages 5 and under. Carry out are available by calling 712-778-4485. An auction will be held at 2 p.m.

