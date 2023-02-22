Red Light

Red Emergency Lights

First responders were called out to a single vehicle rollover on Interstate 80 at about 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The accident was reported at the 51 mile marker east bound on I-80. According to reports there was one subject injured. More information will be added as it is released.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

