The Cass County Community Foundation awarded $33,200 to Cass County nonprofit organizations and community projects during its Fall 2021 Grant Cycle. Including these most recent grants, the Cass County Community Foundation has distributed over $2.4 million in grants and scholarships over the last 23 years.
The following organizations are fall 2021 Grant Recipients: Ann W. Wickman Child Development Center for Operational Support, $1,000; ARISE for tables for Rock Island Depot $2,690; Cass County Fair Association for replacement of goat stalls, $2,000; Cass County Historical Museum for museum lighting refurbishment, $1,000;
Cass County Library Association for Imagination Library in Cass County, $850; City of Griswold for City Park revitalization, $5,000; Friends of the Griswold Public Library- computer upgrades, $1,000; Griswold Pickleball for Griswold School Pickleball Project, $2,000; Griswold Rescue for Reeve’s Stretcher, $1,000;
Griswold Volunteer Fire Department for Firefighter Flashlights, $1,300; Hitchcock House Advisory Board for 2022 Touring Season Advertising, $2,000; Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG) for career pathways for underserved youth, $3,000; LC Clinic for LC Clinic Atlantic laboratory furnishings, $2,000;
Massena Historical Society for Country School windows project, $1,500; Massena Public Library, Outdoor Book Return Box replacement, $1,000; Nishna Valley Family YMCA for Family Programming Event Coordinator, $1,500; SHIFT ATL for The Telegraph Community Mural, $2,000
Southwest Iowa Fishing Team, Inc for Fish Habitat Conservation Project, $1,000; Trivium Life Services for technology resources for expanded learning, $800; and West Central Community Action Emergency Clothing Room Shelving, $560
All grantees met the criteria as Cass County nonprofit agencies or organizations with charitable missions supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. Only organizations providing services in Cass County were eligible to apply.
These grant funds were made possible by the generosity of donors to the Cass County Community Foundation and the following charitable funds through the community foundation: Griswold Community Development Endowed Fund and Triumph Endowed Fund for Cass County.
The Cass County Community Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to create permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests. To inquire about donating to the Cass County Community Foundation, please contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Cass County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.
The Cass County Advisory Board Members are Chair, Kristi Burg of Massena; Vice Chair, Mark D. Kyhnn, CPA of Atlantic; Secretary/Treasurer, Sue Hunt of Atlantic; Sandy Bierbaum of Griswold; and Gaylord Schelling of Atlantic.
For information about donating or establishing an individual foundation/fund, please contact Stacey Goodman, Iowa Foundations Director, at 800-794-3458 or stacey@omahafoundation.org.