A benefit account has been set up for Maddie, the 2 year old daughter of Shawn Vandeboe and Jerica Slight from Atlantic was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in January and is currently undergoing chemo treatments in Omaha.
The account has been set up at Rolling Hills Bank and Trust in Atlantic for donations, and they can be mailed to Rolling Hills Bank & Trust, Attn: Maddie’s Fight, 1307 E 7th Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022. Checks should be made out to Maddie’s Fight. People can find out more about Maddie story at their Facebook called Maddie’s Journey.