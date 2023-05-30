Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors welcome FMJunk-It

Pictured are ambassadors (from Left to Right) Jake Olsen, Kelsey Beschorner, John Bricker, Jo Beth Jensen, Elaine Otte, Sue Liston, Beth Spieker, Chris Cullen, Jen McEntaffer, Rick Mericle, Heidi Hinman, Lucas Mosier, Kathie Hockenberry, Lana Westphalen, Steve Andersen, Dolly Bergmann, Cale Roller, Ruth Sears, Drake Roller, Krysta Hanson, Megan Sramek, Anne Quist, Donnie Drennan, Alisha Wagner, Paige Jensen, Dawn Thompson and Shannon Nelsen.

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors hosted a new area business, FMJunk-It on Thursday, May 25, during a ribbon-cutting at the Atlantic Area Chamber office.

