ELK HORN - It's time to celebrate the summer, the Danish way. The Museum of Danish America will hold a celebration of Saint John the Baptist, the summer solstice, "or whatever you feel like observing on a relaxed Saturday evening," organizers said.
Called Sankt Hans Aften, or St. John's Eve, it's held on Saturday, June 25.
In early Scandinavian history, before Christianity, the "longest day" was seen as being a supernatural struggle between dark and light, hot and cold. Since St. John the Baptist's feast day happens close to summer solstice - on June 23 - the Christian church emphasized the celebration of his feast day in Scandinavia.
At the museum, festivities start at 5 p.m. with a picnic.
There will be a hot dog picnic supper, served for a free-will donation. Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn games or make their own s'mores or snodbrod - a kind of campfire bread roasted over a fire - in the Hansen Council Ring. You may bring your own beverages and seating. Following at 6 p.m. there will be the customary Danish speeches, with "remarks and words of wisdom," to get the festivities started.
From 7-8:30 p.m. there will be music - a live Jazz performance, all leading up to the 9 p.m. bonfire, held as the sun goes down, and officials said, "hopefully the fire goes up.
The event is planned rain or shine, and is sponsored by Shelby County State Bank, Fareway - Harlan, HyVee - Harlan.