Civil War Veteran ceremony on July 9

Even though Eugene A. Consigny was not born or raised in Avoca in his early years, Avoca will be honoring this Civil War Veteran this weekend on Sunday, July 9.
Consigny’s grandfather was born on farm in France, but settled in Lower Canada on a farm near Montreal where Consigny’s father Antonie was born in 1811. Antonine and his wife Lucy were parents of 10 children of whom four died in infancy. Of the remaining six, honored veteran Eugene Consigny was the oldest being born in 1841,
When Eugene’s father died at age 45, Eugene took on a lot of responsibility assisting his brothers in acquiring an education. he entered a mercantile business as a clerk at Granby, Lower Canada and evening ended up in Swanson Falls, Vermont, the home of his mother’s youth.
Young Consigny was fired with a feeling of patriotism. When the opportunity presented itself for him to participate in the Civil War, he enlisted as a private in Company M of the First Regiment Vermont Cavalry in October of 1862. After serving through the remainder of the War, Consigny mustered out as a First Lieutenant and Adjutant in 1866.
Consigny was married to Cassie Benham in 1869. By 1872, they had made their way west and settled in Avoca where he was engaged in the grain business and ran the first elevator in Avoca. He was especially well-known for the Centennial Mill Company in early Avoca history. Besides being identified with the leading business enterprises in Avoca, his involvement with the local G.A.R. post was instrumental in his being named the Commander of the Iowa Department of the Grand Army of the Republic in 1888.
On Sunday, July 9, members of the Atlantic Kinsman Camp 23 of the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War will have a special ceremony at Graceland Cemetery in Avoca rededicating Consigny’s gravesite. This ceremony will being at 1 p.m. Descendants of Consigny will be in attendance from Florida, North Carolina and New York ranging from a great-granddaughter to great-great nephews to great-great-great nephews/niece.
Following the ceremony at Graceand Cemetery, everyone will be invited to the Sweet Vale of Avoca Museum where the large Consigny/Simon Civil War Collection Donated by Consigny’s great-granddaughter will be unveiled. The public is invited to view this phenomenal collection and will be able to “meet and greet” the Consigny descendants following the program.
Preparations have been going on at both the cemetery and the museum for this special event.