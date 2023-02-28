Spartans

ELK HORN — The Educational Association at Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton will be going back to school this fall with a 5.45 % raise, over 2% percent more than the previous year, according to Superintendent Trevor Miller. Miller said those with a bachelor’s degree will see their base go up $2,350, while teachers with a masters degree will see their base go up $2,632. The salary increases for certified staff will cost the district $152,419, and classified and administrative packages are still being worked on, along with insurance, which is not included in negotiations. Last year teachers received an increase of between 3.5 and 4%.

