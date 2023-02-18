FFA members from across Iowa converged on the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines to build character and promote citizenship, volunteerism, and patriotism. Nearly 700 high school students wearing blue corduroy from 102 schools visited the Iowa State Capitol Building in Des Moines on Jan. 31. The students visited with legislators, exhibited skills learned in the agriculture classroom and learned the importance of citizenship. This was all part of the 38th Annual Iowa FFA Legislative Symposium and FFA Day at the Capitol.
Iowa FFA Legislative Symposium and FFA Day at the Capitol
jeffl
