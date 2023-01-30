Matthew Paulsen, 27, of Adair, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Cass County on a warrant for harassment third degree. According to court records, the victim reported being harassed by Paulsen on Jan. 20, about 9:18 a.m. She said she had dated him in February of 2022, but they then ended the relationship and restarted it on different occasions. She said Paulsen came into her place of work, had followed her home and had driven around the block and past her home. Paulsen also verbally abused the victim, went to the victim’s mother’s house and threatened the victim’s spouse. The victim said she received nearly 50 phone calls, and Paulsen left messages at her home, and called her 14 more times after being asked to leave her alone. A no-contact order was issued and bond was set at $10,000 cash only. Paulsen was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
