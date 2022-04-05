The annual Scouting for Food drive will be this Saturday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Atlantic Library. Like last year, the Scouts are teaming up with the Friends of the Library to offer a two for one drive through in the Atlantic library parking lot. Those who have personal papers to shred, bring those to drop off, or just bring your donation for the Atlantic Food Pantry. Scouts will unload your shredables and food pantry donations so you don't have to get out of your vehicle. Cash donations will also be welcomed for the Food Pantry. New this year for those who would like to have a Scout come to your door to pick up your donation, you can call Meyer & Gross Real Estate at 243-4100 and leave your name and address and a Scout will be there between 9 and 11 a.m. to pick it up.
"The need is great, and your help is greatly appreciated!" organizers said.