Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Rain and snow showers this morning turning to all snow for the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.