On Jan 8, 2023, the Bear Grove Blazers 4-H club met at the Methodist Church. Role call was what's your favorite winter activity? The secretary's report and treasurer's report was read and approved as well. We then talked about how Beef Weigh in went and some upcoming events. Some of the upcoming events are the club 4-H volleyball tournament, deadline for verifying market beef online, state recognition deadline, 4-H foundation scholarships due, 4-H Endowment pancake supper, Bucket of junk work shop, fair set up, and county fair. Lastly we made more ty-blankets for the Cass County hospital.

