See, I have engraved you on the palms of my hands. Isaiah 49:16 NIV
Throughout Easter day, Jesus appeared and disappeared, was able to camouflage His identity, and even pass through locked doors. I don’t bring this up to imply that He was doing supernatural magic tricks to impress His followers! To the contrary, I bring this up to help us understand the importance of His perfect resurrection body.
When Jesus appeared to His followers in the Upper Room on Easter evening, they were terrified that they were seeing a ghost! To show that He wasn’t, He invited them to touch His real flesh and showed them the wounds to His hands, feet, and side. Wait a minute! His wounds? Why does He still have the crucifixion scars on His perfect resurrection body?
Why, because He chose to. We are promised in Philippians 3:21 NIV that Jesus “will transform our lowly bodies so that we will be like His glorious body”, perfect in every way. Rev. 21:4 NIV reports that God “will wipe away every tear from our eyes, and there will be no more death or (scars) or mourning or crying or pain. All these things are gone forever.” So, Jesus’ resurrection body was perfect, yet He chose to keep the scars, and when He sees those scars, He doesn’t focus on the pain that put them there, but He focuses on His love for you and me.
Isaiah 49:16 NIV foretold it magnificently when he spoke God’s words, “See, I have engraved you on the palms of my hands!” Just like you may have precious pictures of those you love on your refrigerator, He has our picture on the palms of His hands. The infinite love He has for us in taking those scars in our place, is so that we don’t have the burden of carrying our scars around with us. How profoundly personal! How intimately glorious! How deeply loving! May realizing this bring a tear to your eye, a smile to your face, and a heart-felt thank-you from the depths of your spirit!
O precious Lord, you kept your scars! You kept your scars to remind you of the immense act of love you did for me. Help me to release to you the scars that you died to remove from me. I thank you from the depths of my spirit, as I pray in your name! Amen
This piece, by Pastor Nancy Jensen, is from her book, “Victorious Vibes.”