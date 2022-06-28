Atlantic Police
On June 8, Christel Buskirk, 43, of Atlantic was arrested for 5th – degree theft (shoplifting). Police cited her into court and released her.
On June 22, Maria Mullenburg, 19, of Atlantic was arrested for trespassing. Authorities cited Mullenberg into court and released her.
On June 23, Gage Mundorf, 20, of Atlantic was arrested for operating while under the influence 2nd offense and possession of controlled substance. Officers transported him to the Cass County Jail, where he was booked in and held.
On June 23, Jason Tasto, 45, of Atlantic, was arrested for public intoxication. He was transported to the Cass County Jail and held.
On June 25 David Frazier, 57, of Atlantic was arrested for reckless use of fire or explosives. Authorities cited him into court and released him.
On June 26 Shane Seagler, 43, of Massena was arrested for public intoxication, and cass county warrants for two counts for a controlled substance violation, two counts for gathering where controlled substances are used, three counts for keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, and violation of probation, (two counts) and an Adair County Warrant for Violation of Probation. Police transported Seagler to the Cass County Jail.