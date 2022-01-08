ELK HORN - Elk Horn’s Museum of Danish America, 2212 Washington Street, will close to visitors for an estimated four weeks beginning Jan. 10 and lasting through mid-February in order to complete building-wide updates to the interior finishes. The carpeting, which covers most of the building’s 28,000 square feet, is original — having been installed in 1994.
“Thanks to the generosity of a forward-thinking donor, we received a legacy gift which will allow us to refresh the flooring, change some gallery walls, and reconfigure a few office spaces,” said Executive Director Tova Brandt. “It is easiest for all involved and considerate to our guests to complete the work as quickly as possible during a traditionally slow period for tourism.”
When the museum reopens later in February, its permanent exhibits and the temporary exhibit Papirklip: A Global and Traditional Art will again be on view, with an additional exhibit about the art of tattooing opening for Tivoli Fest on Memorial Day weekend.
Last year the museum welcomed approximately 3,500 visitors through its doors, with an additional 200 visitors to its Genealogy Center at 4210 Main Street. The Genealogy Center, which serves as the museum’s research library, has a small exhibit focused on local homesteading. The center will remain open for its usual hours of Tuesday — Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Museum staff will be available for emails and phone calls as usual, and the museum’s Design Store will be fulfilling orders received. The museum may be reached at info@danishmuseum.org or (712) 764-7001.
Free virtual museum visit: Click around to explore the building’s public spaces at https://www.danishmuseum.org/explore/virtual-tour