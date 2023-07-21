A blood drive in Elk Horn will be held on July 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. Contact Cindy Fredericksen at 712-249-4582 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter ElkHornIA to schedule an appointment.
Elk Horn Blood Drive set for July 25
Jennifer Nichols
