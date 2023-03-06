Court Reports - Scheduled Traffic
State of Iowa Vs Zachary M Ciccarelli
Zachary M Ciccarelli was charged with speeding over 55 zone (16 through 20 over) for an offense dated Aug. 18. The charge is a scheduled violation and Ciccarelli was found guilty on a negotiated/voluntary plea. Cicarelli was charged a total of $118.25 in costs, fine and surcharge.
State of Iowa Vs Barbara Jean Cheek
Barbara Jean Cheek was charged with speeding over 55 zone (21 or over) for an event on Nov. 22. The charge is a scheduled violation, and Cheek was found guilty by the court. She was fined a total of $356.88 in costs, fine and surcharge.
State of Iowa Vs Brett August Dorsey
Brett August Dorsey was charged with speeding 55 or under zone (6 through 10 over) for an event on Nov. 23. Dorsey was found guilty by the Court, and charged $149.88 for fine and surcharge.
State of Iowa Vs Caitlin Jennifer Dorsey
Caitlin Jennifer Dorsey was charged with speeding 55 or under zone (6 through 10 over), a scheduled violation. She was found guilty in a negotiated/voluntary plea and was fined $118.25 in costs, fine and surcharge.
State of Iowa Vs William M Garnett
William M. Garnett has been charged with speeding over 55 zone (11 though 15 over) for an offense dated Nov. 24. He was found guilty by the court and fined $263.13.
State of Iowa Vs Dickenson Sana
Dickenson Sana was charged with failure to provide proof of financial liability for an offense dated Nov. 29, a scheduled violation. He was found guilty in a negotiated/voluntary plea, and fined $428.75.
State of Iowa Vs Dickenson Sana
Dickenson Sana was charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, for an event dated Nov. 29, a scheduled violation, found guilty via negotiated /voluntary plea and was fined $210.25.
State of Iowa Vs Ryan Jay Vicker
Ryan Jay Vicker was charged with speeding 55 or under zone (1 through 5 over) for an offense dated Nov. 22, a scheduled violation and found guilty by the court. Vicker was fined costs, fine and surcharge totaling $16.75.
State of Iowa Vs Kenneth Lee Klindt
Kenneth Lee Klindt was charged with trespass first offense, for an offense dated Nov. 12, a scheduled violation. Klindt was found guilty by the court and fined $354 including costs and surcharge.
State of Iowa Vs Christopher Earl Andersen
Christopher Earl Andersen was charged with speeding 55 or under zone (6 to 10 over) for an offense dated Dec. 2, a scheduled violation, and was found guilty by the court. Andersen was fined $148.88 in costs, fine and surcharge.
State of Iowa Vs Matthew Raymond Traver Jr
Matthew Raymond Traver Jr was charged with failure to provide proof of financial liability for an offense dated Dec. 3, a scheduled violation. Traver Jr was found guilty by negotiated/voluntary plea, and charged $428.75, including costs, fine and surcharge.
State of Iowa Vs John Paul Dawson Jr
John Paul Dawson Jr was charged with speeding 55 or under zone (6-10 over) for an offense dated Dec. 1, a scheduled violation, and was found guilty by the court. Dawson Jr was charged $149.88