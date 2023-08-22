Members of the First Lutheran Church in Wiota will host a Rally Sunday Program, a Praise and Prayer Service and Ice Cream Social on Aug. 27.
The Rally Sunday Program starts at 4 p.m. for children of all ages, the Praise and Prayer Service with live music will start at 5 p.m., and the Ice Cream Social will follow the service.
The menu will include Sloppy Joes, hot dogs, chips, ice cream, homemade pies and dessert. Join us for food and fellowship as we support our missionaries: Rev Carl Hanson and Rev. Dr. Michael Paul. Those who attend are asked to bring lawn chairs.