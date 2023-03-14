2023 Event spotlights “Gardening For Life" adds optional afternoon tour session
Get ready to welcome spring by attending the Cass County Master Gardeners’ 2023 Spring Garden Seminar, scheduled for Saturday, April 1. The 2023 seminar features a theme of “Gardening for Life” and aims to provide information and inspiration to gardeners of all skill levels. The morning session will be held at the Cass County Community Center in Atlantic, with a new optional luncheon and afternoon bus tour for those interested in making a full day of the event.
The event beings with registration and a light continental breakfast at 8:30 AM. The first session beings at 9 AM, and will feature Aaron Steil, Consumer Horticulture Specialist for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, discussing Late Season Plant Care. Steil will return for the final morning session to lead a Gardening FAQ session, taking questions from the audience as well as discussing some of the frequently asked questions he gets on his Iowa Public Radio “Hort Friday” radio show and in his role as an Extension specialist.
In between the two general sessions, attendees will enjoy 60 minutes of “lightning learning sessions” where they will have the opportunity to rotate between short presentations on topics including food donation gardening, pollinator gardens, the benefits of gardening for health, and small space gardening.
NEW this year is an option for attendees to sign up for an afternoon session featuring a box lunch and a bus tour to two local garden destinations: the Cass Health Healing Garden and Rolling Acres Organic Farm.
Cost for the morning seminar sessions, including continental breakfast, materials and refreshments is $25. The afternoon session featuring lunch, transportation and garden stops can be added on for an additional $20 fee. Attendees are encouraged to register early as space is limited. Early registration deadline is March 25. After this date, a limited number of walk-in spaces will be available for the morning session at $30/attendee. Walk-in registration will not be allowed for the afternoon bus tour. A full schedule and registration form are available for pickup at the Cass County Extension office, or online at www.extension.iastate.edu/cass. Previous seminar attendees with a current address on record will also receive a brochure with a registration form in the mail or by email. Questions can be directed to Kate Olson at 712-243-1132, or by email at keolson@iastate.edu. Mark your calendars, get registered, and plan to join the Cass County Master Gardeners for the 2023 Spring Garden Seminar on Saturday, April 1!