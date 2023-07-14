Center benefits from "Bags to Benches" Program

The Cumberland Fitness Center recently received a beautiful bench for all community members to enjoy. The new bench sits outside the fitness center, which is located at 109 Mai Street in Cumberland. Three year Atlantic lions Club members and Cumberland residents, Dave and Marla Lenz helped secure the bench as part of the “Bags to Benches” program.
The Atlantic Lions Club in partnership with Atlantic Parks and Recreation, Hy-Vee and the Cass County Landfill leverage a recycling program offered by TREX to bring high quality composite benches to parks and communities throughout Cass County. TREX is a company dedicated to the recycling of plastic to make Earth-friendly high performance outdoor decking, railing and furniture. Upon collection of a minimum of 500 pounds of soft plastic refuse in a six month plan or less (the equivalent of about 40,500 plastic bags), TREX donates a bench to the community.
An additional bench was donated earlier to Cumberland and sits outside the Cumberland Public Library. To date many of these eco-friends benches have been donated to Cass County.
Cumberland Fitness Center Board Member Deb Brown wishes to express her sincere gratitude to Dave and Marla Lenz and the Atlantic Lions Club for this wonderful bench.
“This bench is wonder addition to Main Street in Cumberland. you can often see community members utilizing the bench as they stroll throughout town,” Brown said.