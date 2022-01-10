The annual Soiree with the Swans was held on Saturday and while it was definitely warmer than recent single digit days, it was still brisk at the Schildberg Quarry. Lora Kanning, naturalist with Cass County Conservation, said more than 60 swans were at the lake along with a large amount of geese. She was on hand to answer questions about the birds and had a viewing scope so those on hand could get a closer look. There was also hot cocoa and cookies to help with the chill.

