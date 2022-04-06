The Spring Celebration Farmers Market will be held on April 15 at the Cass County Community Center in Atlantic from 3 to 7 p.m.
This market is full of: Easter Basket treats and baked goods, farmers market favorites like premium local produce (we've got greens!), honey, and a wide selection of local meats, beauty products, goat milk soaps and lotions, lip balms, candles, jewelry, art, and more, plus grab dinner--A-Town SmokeShack and AND Pomodoro Italian Food Truck will be at this market.
Spring Celebration market offers both pre-ordering with drive-through pick-up and in-person shopping.
For a full vendor lineup and to preorder (from Wed. April 6 - Wed. April 13) visit www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.
Spring Celebration Market accepts SNAP/EBT/Food Stamps and Double Up Food Bucks.
