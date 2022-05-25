Marshall sworn in as Iowa State County Treasurer's Association President

Tracey J Marshall, Cass County Treasurer, was sworn in as president of the Iowa State County Treasurers Association by Kris Rowley, past president of the association, earlier this month in Moravian. ISCTA is an affiliate of (ISAC) Iowa State Association of Counties. There, we were updated on Iowa legislation with the (DOT) Department of Transportation, (DOR) Department of Revenue, (IADA) Iowa Dealers Association, and the (ISCTA) Iowa State County Treasurers Association. There are many entities who partner with the county treasurer’s office so there is ongoing training needed. At this meeting classes were held on legislation updates to tax sales, cash and investments, and requirements for the Department of Revenue.
Marshall has been involved in improving the services of her office since 2003, when she was first elected as the Cass County Treasurer. She believes in being active to increase her knowledge so she can improve the functions of her office. She continues her education by continuing the ISCTA Certified Treasurers Program which is designed to provide educational training to improve and enhance management skills, knowledge, and professionalism of all ISCTA through a structured series of courses thus enabling Iowa county treasurers to fulfill their elected duties and to better serve their community.
She started her involvement in leadership by serving on several district, state, and national committees. She was elected as District IV President in 2016. and provided training for the treasurer’s offices with-in her district. In 2018, she was elected president of the National Association of County Collectors, Treasurers and Financial Officers, and overseen training for treasurers on the national level. She is now proud to represent Cass County as the Iowa State County Treasurers Association President.