Sofia Platt of Shelby was named to the Iowa State University fall semester 2022 Dean’s List, and was one of more than 10,200 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the list. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Platt named to ISU Dean's List
Jennifer Nichols
