GREENFIELD - The Warren Cultural Center in Greenfield will be rocking on Friday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., with “Cover That," a group of five professional musicians with over 100 years of combined musical experience. Although this is a Des Moines area based band, group members have toured nationally and shared the stage with groups such as “Charlie Daniels Band," “Slipknot” and “The Jason Brown Band."
Band "Cover That" to play Warren Cultural Center Friday, Nov. 18
