GREENFIELD - The Warren Cultural Center in Greenfield will be rocking on Friday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., with “Cover That," a group of five professional musicians with over 100 years of combined musical experience. Although this is a Des Moines area based band, group members have toured nationally and shared the stage with groups such as “Charlie Daniels Band," “Slipknot” and “The Jason Brown Band."

