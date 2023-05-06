Road Work

Roadwork will close a section of Eagle Avenue through Thursday, May 25

AUDUBON COUNTY — Residents in Audubon County will want to remember that a part of Eagle Avenue will be closed due to culvert replacement. According to the Audubon County Road Department, about 150 feet between 300th and 315th closed on Monday, May 1 will be closed with completion expected about Thursday, May 25. Residences along the closed section will have access from the south.