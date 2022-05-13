Those who are part of a local non-profit organization and are working on a project that simply requires additional funding, the Atlantic Rotary Club is looking for you. A raffle is held annually in conjunction with the November Rotary Auction. The proceeds from this raffle are then donated to a project needing funding.
In the past, the raffle has helped fund the Cass County Community Center, equipment for the Fire department, Shift ATL murals, a new drug dog, body camera equipment for the sheriff’s department, air conditioning for the Cass County Fair food stand kitchen, and much more.
Organizations who want more information or are interested in sending their information to the club should contact Haley Kickland (haleykickland@gmail.com), Dolly Bergmann (bsktcola@gmail.com), or Ruth Sears (ruth.sears@edwardjones.com). Provide the following information: a description of the event or activity, how it can benefit the community, estimated cost of the project, any other funding you have or will be getting for the project, and explain if local businesses can be involved.