Rotary Military Appreciation Lunch set for Nov. 11

The Atlantic Rotary Club invites all those who have served in the military to their annual Military Appreciation Lunch at the Cass County Community Center (805 W 10th Street, Atlantic). The event is Friday, Nov. 11 from 11:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. RSVP by Nov. 8 to Dolly Bergmann at 712-249-9275.
