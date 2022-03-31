ATLANTIC - Atlantic Rescue and Cass County EMS were called out to a single vehicle accident on Monday around 11:49 a.m. at 1004 East Eighth Street in Atlantic. According to reports, the driver was out of the car and complaining of minor injuries.
No additional information was available at this time.
