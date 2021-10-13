The Cass County Pork Producers met on Sept 22 at Rumors in Atlantic.
Present were six members. The meeting was called to order by President Denae Buffington. One item discussed was possible grillings at Rumors, Fareway, and HyVee. Denae will check with those places.
Duane Dreager made a motion to sell raffle tickets for two half hogs. Seconded by Mike McDermott. Motion carried. Tickets will be five dollars each or five for $20. Tickets are available from these members: Duane and Karen Dreager, Mike and Melanie McDermott, Brandon and Denae Buffington, Paul Hocamp, and Shawn Macha. Sales will end Oct. 31. The drawing will be held Monday, November 1.
The first baby born at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in October will be given a gift basket.
Advertising for October Pork Month will be placed in the Farm Bureau Paper, on radio stations, and of course, on our Facebook page, Cass County Pork Producers and Friends of Pork.
Our next meeting will be Dec. 14 at Rumors at 6 p.m.