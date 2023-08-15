On Day 2 of the Iowa State Fair, Atlantic FFA members continued to have success. In the FFA Farm Crops Contest, Atlantic FFA placed ninth as a team. Hayden Kleen placed seventh in field corn multi ear class and Lauren Comes placed second in Sudan grass hay and fourth in grass hay.
In the FFA Photography Show at the Iowa State Fair, Lily Johnson won one blue and two red ribbons. Jacquie Freund won one red ribbon, Abbi Richter won two blue ribbons and one red ribbons and Maddie Ritcher won one red ribbon.
In the FFA Swine Show, Grant Petty showed his Market Gilt placing 10th and earning a blue ribbon. Grant also showed his Market Barrow earning a blue ribbon.
In the final event of the day, Taylor McCreedy was selected as Runner Up Iowa state fair senior cowgirl Queen contest. This was a great way for Taylor to wrap up her week at the Iowa State Fair.
As we wrap up the first week of the Iowa State Fair, Atlantic FFA Advisor Eric Miller commented, “I am so proud of all of the FFA members that participated this week. I would like to thank all of the parents, friends and family that helped with transportation, working with animals, and chores back home at the farm. Without everyone’s support, our FFA members would not have these opportunities.”
There were also several FFA members that participated in the Parade of Champions Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Next week Atlantic FFA members will participate in the Dairy Goat show to wrap up the Iowa State Fair.