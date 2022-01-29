There is an entire world beyond Atlantic. What a ‘no kidding’ kinda statement, right?. But I was really reminded of this during a conversation with an old and new friend at dinner Thursday night.
Sometimes it is hard to see beyond the safety and security that is this rural town I love with literally all my heart. I mean, I did ‘give up’ a 5 minute drive to Chick Fil A and Target for a total trade up (in my mind!) of Cappels and Corn Fields. 1,000%+ percent worth it.
When our scope of world reference is tightly sighted-in to view and understand only our current surroundings we forfeit the opportunity to understand the vast essence of the world we live in. We succumb to notions that are built in us based on bias, assumption, or misunderstanding. This can be such a disservice to the millions of people living differently but equally as wonderfully, in their own way, as so many of us are.
So today, my column will take a little different path as I share with you a place I have spent a great amount of time. A place that has shaken me to the core of how I view the world and what my response should be to people who live very different from me.
My hope is that as this column continues, we can embark on ways that we listen to understand one another more and so in wanting to practice what I write - here is my journey of experiencing in a 3rd world country, that I am still working to understand.
When you step off the plane in Uganda Africa, you will have flown for a total 21 hours, which does not include layovers. Total travel time is usually between 26-28 hours. You land at 11:00pm always, as there is one flight in and one flight out each day. Our path to Uganda usually looked like Des Moines to either Minneapolis or Detroit, and then always one of those two cities to Amsterdam, Amsterdam to Rwanda, Rwanda to Uganda. Phew.
When you start to disembark the plane in Uganda, you immediately feel the powerful humid heat mixed with smells of food, diesel fuel, and if I am being honest BO - because deodorant isn’t really a universal practice there. I’m absolutely serious.
You walk the very long glass windowed tunnel into the UG Airport in Entebbe and you must first show them your yellow fever card, and that you are in fact vaccinated for yellow fever. You cannot even step into the airport without it. After that you make your way to the line for customs. You must have exactly 1 fifty-dollar bill printed on or before the year 2016. This is for your visitor's visa. Once your passport is stamped, you make your way to baggage claim. We usually had no less than 6 checked bags, 3 carry-on’s and 3 personal items. You are bringing a lot of items easily found in America that are impossible to find in UG - so the bags are absolutely packed right to the 50lb mark.
Once your bags are gathered, you make your way to baggage check which means a very different thing in UG vs. America. They often randomly choose the bags they will scan, sometimes they scan them all and sometimes they wave you on. Never have I been waived on, so it’s evident I look sketch to Uganda’s version of the TSA. It’s fine - I’ve only been traveling 26 hours, can barely think straight, and smell like I also don’t believe in deodorant. But no problem, I’ll schlep these bags through the conveyor while you wave-on the girl who looks like she walked off a magazine cover. It’s fine. I’m fine.
Moving on, once your bags are scanned you make your way out the doors and you are quickly outside the airport. It’s extremely dark and there are tall stadium style lights shining bits a light depending on how many are working. Dozens and dozens of Ugandan’s are waiting just beyond the sliding airport doors - as they watch for their loved ones to emerge.
Even though it is dark and you are tired, you can feel the jovial spirit that is very much Ugandan. You can see the tall green trees, shrubs, and bushes, and a sense that in the light of day, you will love the natural vegetation that provides a backdrop that is far from what I previously thought of when I thought about Africa. It is so green and the natural landscape so beautiful, it's nothing like the textbooks I saw.
We always met Robert and Milly, our Ugandan friends, in the same spot - so we would make our way there and the hugs and giggles and kisses would commence. They are well aware of the taxing journey it took for us to arrive so we all quickly make our way to the rented 9-passenger style van and cram as much as we can in the back and stack the rest on top. We secure the luggage with rope that is similar in style and thickness to lead rope and well, you take a breath and sigh - because ‘This is Africa,' as we often say - and things are just different. One Robert assures us the luggage is in fact quite secure (I am always still highly skeptical) we begin the hour journey to the capital of Kampala, where Robert and Milly live.
To be continued…
Until Next Week,
Mallory
FB:Mallory Robinson
Instagram: mallorycrobinson