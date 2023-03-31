Approximately $140,936 granted to Cass County Community Projects

The Cass County Community Foundation awarded $140,936 to Cass County nonprofit organizations and community projects during its Spring 2023 Grant Cycle.
The following organizations are Spring 2023 Grant Recipients, and it includes the organizations name, the project the grant funds will be used for and the grant fund the organization received: American Legion Post 508, building front remodel project, $1,000; Anita American Legion Post 210, replacement of awing on building, $3,200; Anita Community Center, community center window replacements, $3,500; Anita Public Library, new gutters on library, $2,500; Anita Volunteer Fire Association, equipment for ag rescue trailer, $2,500; Ann W. Wickman Child Development Center, required health and safety updates, $5,000; Atlantic Parks and Recreation, Sunnyside Disc Golf Replacement, $4,500; Atlantic Public Library, upstairs flooring and painting, $5,000; Atlantic Youth Sports Organization, battling cage renovation, $4,000;
Care and Share Food Pantry, storage and transport replacement, $3,000; Cass County Conservation Board, kayak equipment, $2,000; Cass County Genealogical Society, digitization of Atlantic News Telegraph, $1,000; Cass County Historical Society, facade restoration, $4,500; Cass Health Foundation, vital monitoring equipment, $4,000; City of Anita, bandshell park shelter, $1,000; City of Griswold, beautification of Cocklin Fish Farm, $3,000; City of Marne, city park enhancements, $2,500; Friends of the Griswold Public Library, digitization of Griswold American, $1,400; Griswold Rescue, training mannequins, $10,000; Griswold Volunteer Fire Department, gas monitoring equipment, $4,500;
Kiwanis Club of Atlantic, head start family/nutrition program, $1,400; Lewis Public Library, facility update project, $2,500; Marne Firefighter and Rescue Association, new Wildland vehicle, $7,500; Nishna Valley Family YMCA, program expansion, $5,000; Noble Initiative Foundation, Griswold Child Development Center, $8,955; Shift ATL, Sunnyside Range updates, $5,500; The 309 Club, Inc., $12,000 and Trivium Life Services, Atlantic Residential Services Mobility Ramp, $2,142.
All grantees met the criteria as Cass County nonprofit agencies or organizations with charitable missions supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. Only organizations providing services in Cass County were eligible to apply.
The Cass County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Omaha Community Foundation, which meets National Standards for Community Foundations, and is one of nine county members of the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa. It receives funds annually from the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program for endowment building and grantmaking throughout the county. This cycle of grants was made possible through the County Endowment Fund Program and is funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license.
The Cass County Community Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to create permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests. To inquire about donating to the Cass County Community Foundation, please contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Cass County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.
Advisory board members of the Cass County Community Foundation are Chair, Kristi Burg of Massena; Vice Chair, Gaylord Schelling of Atlantic; Secretary/Treasurer, Sue Hunt of Atlantic; Sandy Bierbaum of Griswold; Justin D. Hockenberry of Anita; and Mike Tibken of Anita.
For information about donating or establishing an individual foundation/fund, please contact Sunni Kamp, Iowa Foundations Director, at 800-794-3458 or sunni@omahafoundation.org.