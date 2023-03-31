Approximately $140,936 granted to Cass County Community Projects

Cass County Community Foundation Advisory Board Members pictured include (from left to right): Sunni Kamp, Foundation Director; Gaylord Schelling, Vice Chair; Kristi Burg, Chair; Sandy Bierbaum; Sue Hunt, Secretary/Treasurer; and Mike Tibken.

 (photo contributed)

The Cass County Community Foundation awarded $140,936 to Cass County nonprofit organizations and community projects during its Spring 2023 Grant Cycle.

